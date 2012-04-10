COPENHAGEN, April 10 Danish satellite and radio communications equipment maker Thrane & Thrane will continue a strategic review and all options remain open following British rival Cobham's announcement of a renewed bid, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cobham said it would make a new 270 million pounds ($428.20 million) bid for Thrane & Thrane at the same 420 Danish crowns ($73.78) per share price it had offered and then withdrew in February.

"The results of the strategic review can be many, ranging form the company remaining more or less a stand-alone company to embarking on finding another owner or something in between," Thrane & Thrane chairman of the board Morten Eldrup-Jorgensen told Reuters. "We have a very open mind on that outcome."

"Our task on the board of directors is to act in the best interest of all the shareholders," he said.

Eldrup-Jorgensen said the board would make its recommendation to shareholders once it had seen Cobham's official offer, and in accordance with Danish rules requiring it to make such a recommendation by midway through the offer period. ($1 = 5.6927 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.6305 British pounds) (Reporting by John Acher)