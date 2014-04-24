LONDON, April 24 British defence and aerospace
supplier Cobham said it remained confident of returning
to revenue growth next year, after repeating its guidance for
low-to-mid single digit organic revenue decline in 2014.
The company said that its performance in the first three
months of this year had been in line with its expectations, with
foreign currency headwinds impacting its revenues and earnings.
"The board continues to anticipate that Cobham can deliver
mid-single digit organic revenue growth from 2015," the company,
which is undertaking a review of its structure, said in a
statement on Thursday.
Cobham said in March it expected the tough U.S. defence
spending environment and unfavourable currency exchange rates to
weigh on profits this year. It is one of a number of Western
defence firms being squeezed as customers in the United States
and Europe reduce spending amid a withdrawal from Afghanistan
and Iraq.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Brenda Goh)