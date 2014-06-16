UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
MILAN, June 16 Shares in Italy's Cobra failed to start trading on Monday after Vodafone Global Enterprise said it would offer 1.49 euros a share to buy a majority stake in the Italian auto security system group.
At 0710 GMT shares in Cobra were indicated at 1.4750 euros with a theoretical rise of 49 percent.
Cobra's majority shareholder Intek Group said it had agreed to tender its 51.4 percent stake in Cobra for 74.3 million euros.
Shares in Intek were indicated at 0.46 euros with a theoretical increase of 11 percent.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.