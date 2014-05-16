CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
May 16 Coburg Group Plc
* Coburg grp - placing
* Raised £204,750 by way of a placing of 315,000 new ordinary shares of 10p each ("ordinary shares") in capital of company at 65p per share
* Proceeds of placing will be used to fund company's investment in listed and unlisted companies and projects in natural resources sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.