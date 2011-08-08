* MD says current trading conditions remain uncertain

* C-C Amatil takes A$80.5 mln charge for restructuring food business

* H1 profits just ahead of analyst forecasts (Adds details, quote)

MELBOURNE, Aug 9 Coca-Cola Amatil , Australia's top soft drinks bottler, beat estimates with a 5.5 percent increase in first-half net profit before one-offs, but warned that conditions remain uncertain, hampered by a soft consumer environment.

The company also said it would consolidate its food processing capacity, closing a plant and taking a one-off restructuring charge of A$80.5 million.

"The direction of current trading conditions in Australia remains uncertain as consumers deal with the continued increase in food, fuel, utility costs and interest rates as well as the uncertainty surrounding cost of living increases," Group Managing Director Terry Davis said on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola Amatil, which is 29.4 percent owned by Coca-Cola Co , said net profit before one-offs rose to A$234.1 million ($236 million) in the six months to July 1, from A$222 million a year ago.

That compared with analysts' forecasts of A$232.5 million, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.

Including the one-off restructuring charge for the SPC Ardmona food business, net profit fell 27.8 percent to A$153.6 million.

The company said that with the stronger Australian dollar, the food business was no longer competitive in many export markets and domestic grocery private-label contracts have shifted to imported products.

Earnings in the core Australian beverages business rose 3 percent on revenue growth of 1.6 percent. Volumes were hurt by severe weather including floods and cyclones during the key summer season.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have said the company could consider selling some assets such as the IXL jams and sauces business worth A$80 million, rather than the entire food division, worth up to A$600 million, which includes fruit processor SPC Ardmona.

Amatil shares are down just 1.8 percent this year, helped by its defensive nature, outperforming the broader market's 16 percent slump. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)