SYDNEY Oct 30 Coca-Cola Co will pay $500 million for a 29.4 percent stake in the struggling Indonesian production and distribution unit owned by Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, the Australian company said on Thursday.

The deal will support the expansion of the Indonesia unit with Coca-Cola Amatil retaining control, the company said in a statement.

Indonesia has been a trouble spot for Coca-Cola Amatil, with first-half earnings from South-East Asia's largest economy plummeting 83 percent to A$5.2 million, the company said in August. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; editing by Andrew Hay)