Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SYDNEY Oct 30 Coca-Cola Co will pay $500 million for a 29.4 percent stake in the struggling Indonesian production and distribution unit owned by Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, the Australian company said on Thursday.
The deal will support the expansion of the Indonesia unit with Coca-Cola Amatil retaining control, the company said in a statement.
Indonesia has been a trouble spot for Coca-Cola Amatil, with first-half earnings from South-East Asia's largest economy plummeting 83 percent to A$5.2 million, the company said in August. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; editing by Andrew Hay)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.