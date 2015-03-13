By Ross Kerber
| BOSTON, March 13
chief executive to decline his 2014 bonus did not go far enough,
a well-known pay critic said Friday, indicating the company
could face more scrutiny of its compensation ahead of its
shareholder meeting this spring.
While Coke Chairman and Chief Executive Muhtar Kent
declined a $2.5 million bonus, that amount was offset by
increases in the value of his stock-based awards, said David
Winters, whose Wintergreen Advisers owns about 2.5 million Coke
shares.
"The problem is, he's created an impression he took a hit,
and he didn't take the hit," said Winters, who runs the $1.3
billion Wintergreen Fund, in an interview.
Excluding a change in the value of Kent's pension, his total
compensation last year was $18.1 million, or about the same as
in 2013, according to Coke's pay disclosures.
However, Coke spokesman Petro Kacur noted how the value of
stock and option awards to Kent will be cut in half this year,
to an estimated $7.7 million from the $15.8 million he received
in 2014.
The decline reflects performance challenges as Coke's total
return for shareholders last year was 5.25 percent, lagging the
13.69 percent total return on the benchmark S&P 500 Index.
Kent declined his 2014 bonus "in light of the difficult but
necessary decisions required as the company implements strategic
actions to accelerate growth," according to Coke's proxy
statement released on Thursday.
Coke of Atlanta has struggled to boost revenue amid sluggish
demand for soft drinks. Winters' criticism last year made the
company's pay plan a battleground, though it was ultimately
approved by shareholders.
Coke spokesman Kacur said Kent's pay details were clearly
and fully disclosed.
"Mr. Winters continues to make statements that are without
merit in an attempt to try to grab headlines," Kacur said via
e-mail.
After last year's criticism Coke made changes that drew some
praise from Winters and Liz Cohernour, Wintergreen's chief
operating officer, such as giving more details around pay
calculations.
Winters said his firm plans to cast its ballots against
Coke's pay in an advisory vote scheduled for the company's
annual meeting on April 29.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Andrew Hay)