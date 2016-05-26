SINGAPORE, May 26 (IFR) - The Coca-Cola Co, rated
Aa3/AA-/A+, has hired banks to manage its debut in the Kangaroo
bond market.
It has mandated ANZ, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets
as joint active bookrunners for a potential offering of
Australian dollar bonds.
Coca-Cola is the world's largest beverage maker with the
globe's most recognisable brand name. Regional bottler Coca-Cola
Amatil has previously sold bonds in the Australian dollar
market.
Corporate bond issuance has been limited in Australia, but
recently interest has picked up, following Kangaroo offerings
from global blue chip names Apple and Intel.
The offering may launch soon, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)