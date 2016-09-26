Sept 26 Japan's two leading Coca-Cola bottlers
agreed to merge as early as next spring to create a company with
annual sales of more than 1 trillion yen ($9.95 billion) in a
declining domestic soft-drink market, Nikkei reported, citing
sources.
Tokyo-based Coca-Cola East Japan Co Ltd and
Fukuoka-based Coca-Cola West Co Ltd bottle and
distribute most of the Coca-Cola drinks sold in Japan.
The merger will create a holding company for both the
regional operations, Nikkei said, adding that Coca-Cola West
President Tamio Yoshimatsu will lead the new company.
Coca-Cola West is expected to remain on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, Nikkei said.
The combined company is expected to have a 90 percent share
of the domestic market for Coca-Cola products, Nikkei reported
citing sources.
The companies could not be reached outside business hours in
Japan.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)