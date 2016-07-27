BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, reported a 25 percent fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower margins and higher raw material costs.
The company said its profit fell to 2 billion Mexican pesos ($106 million) in the quarter, from 2.67 billion pesos a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to 39.93 billion pesos from 36.55 billion pesos.
($1 = 18.81 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Christine Murray; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: