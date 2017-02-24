Feb 24 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, the largest Coke bottler in the world, reported a jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher sales volumes in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and the Philippines.

The company's net income attributable to equity holders rose to 3.51 billion Mexican pesos ($178.18 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 2.69 billion Mexican pesos, a year earlier. ($1 = 19.6997 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)