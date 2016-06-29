June 28 Coca-Cola Co's said some products
would be temporarily unavailable in Vermont stores as the
world's largest beverage maker gears up for a GMO-labeling law
going into effect on July 1.
Vermont was the first U.S. state to pass a law requiring
food companies to label genetically modified organisms (GMOs) on
their products.
"Products containing GMO ingredients will have the required
language printed on the label or, in some cases, on stickers,"
Coca-Cola spokesman Ben Sheidler said in an e-mailed statement.
"To avoid multiple labeling changes, some lower-volume
brands and packages we offer within our broad portfolio could be
temporarily unavailable in Vermont," Sheidler said.
Many of the company's popular beverages like Coca-Cola, Diet
Coke and Coke Zero will continue to be widely available in
Vermont stores, he said.
The U.S. food industry has spent millions of dollars
fighting mandatory GMO labeling efforts on state and federal
levels, as consumers demand increasing transparency on what
exactly is in their food.
However, the U.S. Senate blocked a bill that would nullify
state and local efforts requiring food companies to label
products made with GMOs.
Packaged foods companies like Kellogg Co, Campbell
Soup Co and Cheerios maker General Mills have
said that they would begin labeling their products for GMOs in
accordance to the Vermont law.
