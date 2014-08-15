(Updates with CEO quotes)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Aug 14 Coca-Cola Co said
Thursday it is making a cash payment of $2.15 billion for a 16.7
percent stake in Monster Beverage Corp as the world's
largest soda maker seeks to expand into faster-growing
categories such as energy drinks.
Under the agreement, Coke will have two directors on
Monster's board. Coke will transfer ownership of its worldwide
energy business including brands like Full Throttle and Burn, to
Monster. Monster will transfer its non-energy business, which
includes Hansen's Natural Sodas and Peace Tea, to Coke. Coke
will become Monster's preferred distribution partner globally,
while Monster brands will be the only energy drinks distributed
by Coke.
For Coke, the transaction represents an opportunity to
increase its footprint in energy drinks, a $27 billion market
globally, according to Euromonitor International. It comes at a
time when people are drinking less soda in developed markets.
Coke said last month that its quarterly revenue in North
America, its biggest market, was flat, partly driven by a
decline in diet Coke sales.
In turn, Monster will gain access to Coke's extensive global
distribution system. The companies have a distribution agreement
in the U.S. and Canada and will amend it to expand into
additional territories. On a conference call with media, Rodney
Sacks, chief executive officer of Monster, said that the company
would also convert distribution agreements it has with
Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. to Coke.
"We believe it will be a win-win strategy" Sacks said.
A person familiar with the transaction said that the deal
enables Monster to enter markets where it doesn't have a
presence, like China and Russia, and increase its footprint in
places where the company thinks it can gain share, like Brazil.
Coca-Cola shares rose 1.2 percent in after-hours trading,
while Monster surged 22 percent.
Coke's Chief Executive Officer Muhtar Kent said the company
has the option to increase its stake to 25 percent and cannot
exceed that amount in the next four years. Coke is under no
obligation to make additional investments.
The transaction is expected to close late in 2014 or early
in 2015.
The deal comes two years after Coke took the unusual step of
shooting down a report by the Wall Street Journal that said it
was in talks to buy Monster. Coke and Monster had discussed a
possible deal as recently as 2011, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters at the time.
On the call, both companies downplayed the risk that energy
drinks will be more strictly regulated. Monster is facing
lawsuits over its advertising practices and injuries allegedly
caused by its flagship energy drink.
Barclays served as financial adviser and Jones Day served as
legal adviser to Monster. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
LLP advised Coke.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis, Andrew Hay and Bernard Orr)