Dec 23 Coca-Cola Co plans to cut 1,000-2,000 jobs globally in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

The company is also introducing stricter budgeting such as asking executives to swap limousines for taxis and canceled its Christmas party for Wall Street analysts, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1CCr0re)

Coke said in October that it was targeting $3 billion in cost savings by 2019, up from the $1 billion it announced in February.

(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)