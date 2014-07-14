(Refiles with story slug, reference to Coca-Cola in headline)
ABU DHABI, July 14 Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Co
(ACCBC), a venture between Coca-Cola Co and Saudi
Arabia's Aujan Industries, said it had acquired a majority stake
in National Beverage Co, a maker and distributor of Coca-Cola
and other drinks in Lebanon.
ACCBC bought the stake from Lebanon's Transmed, a consumer
products distributor, which will continue to own part of
National Beverage Co, the company said on Monday. Terms of the
deal weren't disclosed.
