March 12 Coca-Cola Co said Chief Executive Muhtar Kent earned $25.2 million in compensation in 2014, about 23 percent higher than the previous year.

The company said in October it had adopted new guidelines limiting its executive pay plan from this year, after its outsized employee share rewards were criticized by investors including Warren Buffett.

Kent received a compensation of $20.4 million in 2013. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)