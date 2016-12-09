BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
* NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co said Chief Executive Muhtar Kent will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer James Quincey, effective May 1, 2017.
Kent, who has been CEO since 2008, will continue as chairman, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Award of overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND FROM $0.69 TO $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: