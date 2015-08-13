(Adds background, context on Quincey)
By Anjali Athavaley
Aug 13 Coca-Cola Co on Thursday named
James Quincey president and chief operating officer, setting up
the long-time company veteran to possibly one day take the helm
of the world's largest soda maker.
The company also said Ahmet Bozer, another Coke veteran who
had been widely seen as a possible successor to Chief Executive
Officer Muhtar Kent, will retire. Bozer, executive vice
president and president of Coca-Cola International, will stay on
as an adviser until March of 2016, the company said.
"We believe this structure will allow Kent to focus more on
longer-term strategy across the entire Coke system versus
day-to-day operations," said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog
in a note.
"Given Quincey's favorable regard in the organization and
relatively young age, we believe this new role potentially
positions him to become (Coke's) next CEO."
Quincey, 50, is a 19-year veteran of the company and most
recently served as president of Coke's Europe group, the
company's most profitable business.
The announcement means that Quincey could succeed Kent, 62,
who was elected CEO in 2008. Under the new management structure,
the heads of Coke's international businesses, as well as Irial
Finan, president of bottling investments, and Sandy Douglas, who
oversees North America, will report to Quincey.
In a conference call with reporters, Kent declined to
speculate on succession plans but said the board unanimously
supported Quincey's appointment.
Quincey was instrumental in leading the negotiations for the
recently proposed merger of Coke's bottlers Coca-Cola
Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners and the German
bottling business to form Coca-Cola European Partners Plc.
The proposed deal, valued at 28 billion euros ($31 billion),
will make Coca-Cola European Partners the world's largest
independent Coca-Cola bottler based on net revenues.
His team in Europe also helped Coke acquire juice maker
Innocent in 2009.
"Given Quincey's global background and significant deal
experience, we can't help but wonder if (Coke) will accelerate
growth through stepped-up acquisitions," Herzog said in the
note.
Before he joined Coke in 1996, Quincey was a partner in
strategy consulting at the Kalchas Group, a spin-off from Bain &
Company and McKinsey. He went on to serve in a number of roles
at Coke in Latin America, including president of the Mexico
division, where he oversaw the relaunch of Coca-Cola Zero and
the acquisition of fruit juice maker Jugos de Valle.
The COO position had not been filled at Coke since Kent left
the role in 2008. In 2012, the beverage giant announced a new
operating structure, dividing its global business into three
main units and giving then possible CEO successors Bozer and
Steve Cahillane, who ran the North American bottling operations,
much larger roles.
Cahillane left in 2013 in another reorganization.
The company's shares were little changed at $41.10 in
afternoon trading.
