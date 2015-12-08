(Changes source to company memo from WSJ, adds details)

Dec 8 Coca-Cola Co will appoint Hendrik Steckhan as president of its U.S. operations and named Stuart Kronauge and Ivan Pollard as co-heads of U.S. marketing, according to an internal memo.

Steckhan most recently served as president of Coca-Cola's North American still beverages unit, before which he led the company's German business from 2010 to 2014.

He has also worked as president and general manager of Coca-Cola North America's sparkling brands business unit.

Kronauge and Pollard will take over from former North American marketing chief Wendy Clark, who is leaving to head advertising agency DDB Worldwide's North American business from January.

Kronauge will oversee marketing of the Coca-Cola trademark, Sprite and flavors, glaceau, water, tea and coffee products, according to the memo.

Pollard will be responsible for content, connections, investments, assets and portfolio strategy and innovations.

