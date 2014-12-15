NEW YORK Dec 15 Coca Cola Co said Monday
that it does not expect its earnings per share growth in 2015 to
be "significantly different" from 2014, when adjusted for
currency, as the company struggles to grow amid lackluster
demand for soda.
The forecast comes after Coca-Cola Co announced cost-cutting
measures in October and a timeline for selling its bottling
operations. The company said then that it expected to miss its
long-term earnings growth target in 2014, due in part to
currency fluctuations.
For 2014, Coke has said it expects full year earnings per
share growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, when adjusted for
currency.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Christian Plumb)