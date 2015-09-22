Sept 22 Coca-Cola Co said it has spent
almost $120 million on funding scientific research, a disclosure
that comes at a time when the company is facing criticism for
trying to downplay the role of sugary drinks in the spread of
obesity.
The company also launched a website on Tuesday to update
details about its research efforts and the experts it has worked
with in the past five years.
The move follows a New York Times report in August that the
cola maker was funding scientists who claim Americans are overly
fixated on how much they eat and drink and not paying enough
attention to exercise. (nyti.ms/1UyAMUG)
U.S. sales of carbonated soft drinks have been declining for
nearly a decade due to increasing public backlash against
full-calorie as well as diet sodas.
There have also been efforts to tax sugary drinks, remove
them from schools and stop companies from marketing them to
children.
"We understand that our efforts in dealing with the obesity
epidemic are not seen as credible, so we must - and want to - do
better," said Sandy Douglas, president, Coca-Cola North America.
"Today's disclosures mark an important first step toward
being a more effective partner against obesity."
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)