Feb 18 Coca-cola Hbc Ag

* In q4, fx-neutral net sales revenue per unit case continued to improve, bringing full-year increase to 2.5%

* Q4 comparable eps (eur ) 0.083 -11.7%

* Net sales revenue (eur m) 1,510.0 -4.1%

* Volume (m unit cases) 485.1 up 0.8%

* Q4 comparable net profit* (eur m) 30.4 -11.4%

* Anticipate a challenging year and are optimistic that our business will prove its strengths in adversity