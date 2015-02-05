NEW YORK Feb 5 Three years ago, Coca-Cola Co
ended a joint venture with Nestle SA to sell
iced tea in the United States and focused on the ready-to-drink
teas it was developing in-house.
The decision is paying off when it comes to sales of two of
the soda giant's tea brands, Fuze and Gold Peak. The company
says they both now produce annual revenues of at least $1
billion.
"Increasingly, we've seen this category being very fertile
and growing in quite a few regions across the world," said Samir
Bhutada, the company's global director of tea and ready-to-drink
coffee, in an interview. The company launched Gold Peak in 2006
and Fuze in 2012.
Global sales in the ready-to-drink tea category have more
than doubled in the last decade, and sales are expected to reach
$53.9 billion this year, according to Euromonitor International.
For companies that sell soft drinks like Coke and PepsiCo Inc
, the category represents an opportunity to diversify the
portfolio as both have faced pressure from investors amid a
decade long decline in U.S. soft drink sales.
Pepsi's chief executive Indra Nooyi last year said the
company's Lipton Pure Leaf tea, which it markets through a joint
venture with Unilever PLC , was among its products
that achieved more than $100 million in retail sales in its
launch year and generated double digit retail sales growth in
the second year.
Coke had roughly 9 percent of global market share for tea
last year, according to Euromonitor. Gold Peak is positioned as
a homebrewed tea for U.S. consumers. Meanwhile, Fuze, which
combines tea and fruit juice, has performed well in overseas
markets like Turkey and Mexico.
"The concept is to sort of take this as an alternative to
sodas, especially as we're seeing more and more consumer
backlash to carbonated soft drinks in Latin America as well as
Europe," said Jonas Feliciano, senior beverages analyst at
Euromonitor.
Coke also sells Honest Tea, a premium product that it
acquired, and Ayataka, a green tea brand aimed at the Japanese
market.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; editing by Andrew Hay)