By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Oct 21 Coca-Cola Co said that
its quarterly profit fell 14 percent and that it was expanding
cost-cutting initiatives as carbonated beverage volumes in North
America declined.
The world's largest beverage maker said that net income for
its third quarter ended Sept. 26 was $2.1 billion, or 48 cents a
share, down from $2.4 billion, or 54 cents a share from a year
earlier.
Coke said it was targeting an annual savings of $3 billion
per year by 2019 through an expansion of its productivity
initiatives. The company also said that it would refranchise the
majority of its company-owned North American bottling
territories by the end of 2017 and a substantial portion of the
remaining territories no later than 2020.
