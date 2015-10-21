* Dollar to lower 2015 rev by 7 percentage points
* 3rd-qtr revenue $11.43 bln vs est. $11.54 bln
* Shares fall about 1 pct
By Anjali Athavaley and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 21 Coca-Cola Co reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales due to a strong
dollar, and the company said it expected the currency to hurt
its full-year revenue more than previously anticipated.
The soda maker, which gets more than half of its total
revenue from markets outside North America, said a strong dollar
would lower its full-year revenue by 7 percentage points
compared with 6 percentage points estimated earlier.
The dollar has risen 12 percent against a basket of major
currencies in the past year.
Coke has called 2015 a transition year as it tries to cut
costs and boost sales by raising prices and diversifying into
beverages beyond soft drinks such as cold-pressed juices and
energy drinks. The company has said that it is targeting $3
billion in annual cost savings by 2019.
It is also selling back its North American bottling
operations to franchisees in a move to reduce low-margin assets
on its balance sheet. The company said on Wednesday it signed
letters of intent with three U.S. bottlers to expand
distribution areas in seven states.
Overall, Coca-Cola's global sales volume rose 3 percent,
driven by non-carbonated beverages such as ready-to-drink teas
and juices.
In an interview, RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi called the
growth healthy. He also noted that selling, general and
administrative expenses, which declined 7 percent to $4.2
billion, were less than he expected, indicating that the
company's cost cutting was having an impact earlier than
anticipated.
Revenue from North America, its biggest market, rose 1
percent, helped by higher pricing and expanded distribution of
Monster Beverage Corp's energy drinks.
Asia Pacific was the only business where sales excluding
impacts from acquisitions declined, indicating that consumers
there are shifting from soft drinks to non-carbonated beverages
like tea. "Coke is not as well positioned in those categories,"
he said.
Shares fell 8 cents to $42.38 in early trading.
Coca-Cola's net operating revenue fell nearly 5 percent to
$11.43 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 2. Its organic revenue,
which excludes the impact of currency movements and mergers and
acquisitions, rose 3 percent.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell 31.3 percent to
$1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share.
Excluding items, Coca-Cola earned 51 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 50 cents per
share and revenue of $11.54 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Phil
Berlowitz)