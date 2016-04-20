(Corrects paragraph 5 to remove extraneous word)
April 20 Coca-Cola Co's sales fell for
the fourth straight quarter as demand for its fizzy drinks
declined in Europe and a strong dollar eroded the value of sales
in markets outside the United States, including Latin America.
Shares of the maker of Sprite soda and Minute Maid juices
fell about 1 percent to $46 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Coke and rival PepsiCo Inc have been hurt as
consumers increasingly turn health-conscious, cutting back on
fizzy drinks and turning to teas, fruit juices and smoothies.
The rise in the dollar has also hit the companies, which
have a sizeable presence in markets outside the United States,
including China, Europe and Brazil.
The average value of the dollar rose 2.6 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier. The U.S. currency had risen
18 percent in the first three months of 2015.
Coke's sales in Europe declined 1 percent to $1.20 billion
in the quarter ended April 1, accounting for nearly 12 percent
of total revenue.
The net income attributable to Coke's shareholders fell 4.5
percent to $1.48 billion, or 34 cents per share.
Excluding items, Coke earned 45 cents per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of 44 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue fell 4 percent to $10.28 billion.
Excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and
currency movements, total revenue rose 2 percent.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)