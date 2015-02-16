SYDNEY Feb 17 Australian drinks company
Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd said underlying annual profit
plunged by a quarter and slashed its final dividend, but
declared its years of falling earnings were over, sending its
shares sharply higher.
Net profit more than tripled to A$272.1 million for the year
to Dec. 31 but excluding significant items fell by 25.3 percent
to A$375.5 million, in line with the A$376 million average of 13
analysts polled by Reuters Starmine.
The company cut its final dividend by 31 percent to 22
cents, bringing its payout for the year to 42 cents, down 28
percent.
In a statement on Tuesday, Coca-Cola Amatil said it is now
targeting mid-single digit earnings growth "over the next few
years with no further decline expected after 2014".
"We are confident that the combination of revenue and cost
initiatives we have underway will restore the business to
growth," Chief Executive Officer Alison Watkins said.
Coca-Cola Amatil shares soared nearly six percent in early
trading, to be up 5.1 percent at A$10.49 by 2320 GMT, their
highest since April 2014.
Coca-Cola Amatil, 29 percent owned by The Coca-Cola Co
, has been under pressure to improve earnings across the
board after an 80 percent profit slump a year ago. Under
Watkins, the company has undertaken a sweeping restructure to
cut costs and win back market share.
Its United States listed backer in October said it would
help out the Sydney-listed firm by taking a minority stake in
its struggling Indonesian unit for $500 million.
On Tuesday, the Australian company said earnings at its
domestic drinks unit slumped 21.3 percent as "gains in the
energy, sports and dairy categories (were) insufficient to
offset declines in carbonated beverages".
Group sales revenue fell 1.9 percent to A$4.94 billion.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)