Dec 15 Wintergreen Advisers, a minority
shareholder in Coca-Cola Co, said Chief Executive Muhtar
Kent was "incapable of leading Coke's turnaround and should be
replaced".
Wintergreen, which owns less than 1 percent of Coca-Cola,
said the company's shares were deeply discounted because of poor
management and governance. (bit.ly/1zgoDKY)
"The strategic investments made by CEO Muhtar Kent have
destroyed shareholder value. His blunders on failed acquisitions
alone have cost shareholders $16.3 billion," Wintergreen said in
a statement accompanying an analysis of Coca-Cola's performance.
Up to Friday's close, Coke's shares had fallen about 1
percent this year, compared with an 8 percent rise in the S&P
500 index.
