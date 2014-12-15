(Corrects to fix typo in paragraph 5)
Dec 15 Wintergreen Advisers, a minority
shareholder in Coca-Cola Co, said Chief Executive Muhtar
Kent was "incapable of leading Coke's turnaround and should be
replaced."
Wintergreen, which owns less than 1 percent of Coca-Cola,
said the company's shares were deeply discounted because of poor
management and governance. (bit.ly/1zgoDKY)
"The strategic investments made by CEO Muhtar Kent have
destroyed shareholder value. His blunders on failed acquisitions
alone have cost shareholders $16.3 billion," Wintergreen said in
a statement accompanying an analysis of Coca-Cola's performance.
The investment firm also said Coca-Cola's new equity
compensation guidelines could continue to reward its top
managers unjustly, and an emphasis on cash bonuses could cost
shareholders as much as $10.20 per share.
"We utterly reject David Winters' (Wintergreens CEO)
claims," Coca-Cola said in an email.
"Muhtar Kent and the company's leadership team have outlined
meaningful strategic plans to accelerate sustainable and
profitable growth and deliver long-term value to our
shareowners."
Coca-Cola bought Glaceau, the maker of Vitaminwater, for
$4.1 billion in 2007 and Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc's
North American business for $12.2 billion in 2010. Wintergreen
said the two acquisitions have destroyed shareholder value.
This year alone, Coca-Cola spent $3.5 billion in buying
minority stakes in beverage companies Monster Beverage Corp
and Keurig Green Mountain Inc.
Following criticism from Warren Buffett and other investors
for its outsized employee share rewards, Coca-Cola said in
October it had adopted new guidelines that would limit its
executive compensation plan starting next year.
The company had said the guidelines would facilitate a shift
toward performance shares and cash awards and be less weighted
toward stock options.
Wintergreen said on Monday Coke's problems could be resolved
by fixing its compensation plan, cutting expenses and replacing
the board and management.
Kent has served as Coke's CEO and chairman since April 2009.
Up to Friday's close, Coke's shares had fallen about 1
percent this year, compared with an 8 percent rise in the S&P
500 index.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)