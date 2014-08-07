UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 7 Coca-Cola Hbc Ag
* Q2 net sales revenue (eur m) 1,852, -5%
* Q2 comparable eps (eur ) 0.37, up 9%
* For full year, we expect positive trends in currency-neutral net sales revenue per case, input and operating costs
* These trends, combined with less foreign exchange pressure than anticipated, to offset continuing challenging volume environment in our markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources