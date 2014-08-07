Aug 7 Coca-Cola Hbc Ag

* Q2 net sales revenue (eur m) 1,852, -5%

* Q2 comparable eps (eur ) 0.37, up 9%

* For full year, we expect positive trends in currency-neutral net sales revenue per case, input and operating costs

* These trends, combined with less foreign exchange pressure than anticipated, to offset continuing challenging volume environment in our markets