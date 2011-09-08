PARIS, Sept 8 Coca-Cola Enterprises said on Thursday it had canceled the celebration of the 40-year anniversary of its Les Pennes-Mirabeau plant in southern France and was reviewing plans to further inject 17 million euros in the plant, to protest against a French government plan to tax sugary drinks.

"We intend to symbolically protest against the tax that sanctions our enterprise and singles out our products," Western Europe's biggest bottler of Coca-Cola Co drinks said in a statement. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)