BRIEF-Main Street Capital says recently led a new portfolio investment to facilitate majority recapitalization of Nustep Inc
PARIS, Sept 8 Coca-Cola Enterprises said on Thursday it had canceled the celebration of the 40-year anniversary of its Les Pennes-Mirabeau plant in southern France and was reviewing plans to further inject 17 million euros in the plant, to protest against a French government plan to tax sugary drinks.
"We intend to symbolically protest against the tax that sanctions our enterprise and singles out our products," Western Europe's biggest bottler of Coca-Cola Co drinks said in a statement. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
LONDON, Feb 7 The increasingly unpredictable French presidential election race unnerved European financial markets on Tuesday, tipping the euro towards its biggest fall this year and driving investors away from French government bonds.
Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million.