Nov 29 ThaiNamthip Ltd, a Coca-Cola Co bottler in Thailand, said on Thursday that it is forming a joint venture with Laos-based PT Construction Co, to bottle and distribute drinks like Fanta, Sprite and Minute Maid in Laos.

The venture, named Lao Coca-Cola Bottling Co Ltd, will have an initial investment capital of $40 million over five years. The Thai bottler will hold 70 percent of the venture, and PT Construction, the remaining 30 percent.