June 26 Coca-Cola Co's namesake soda sold
in several countries, including Brazil and Kenya, still contains
a high level of a chemical linked to cancer in animals months
after it made changes to the drinks sold in California, a U.S.
watchdog group said on Tuesday.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest said that
samples of Coca-Cola tested in nine countries showed "alarming
amounts" of the chemical 4-methylimidazole, or 4-MI, used as an
ingredient in caramel coloring. High levels of that chemical
have been linked to cancer in animals.
In March, both Coca-Cola and rival PepsiCo Inc said
that they had asked suppliers of the caramel coloring to alter
their manufacturing process to meet the requirements of a
California ballot initiative aiming to limit people's exposure
to toxic chemicals.
Coca-Cola said at the time that it would start in California
and expand the use of the reduced 4-MI caramel coloring over
time. It did not specify a timetable.
Coca-Cola repeated on Tuesday that the caramel coloring in
all of its products was safe and that it had asked suppliers to
change their manufacturing process to comply with California's
labeling requirement.
According to CSPI, sample bottles from California tested
this spring showed only 4 micrograms of 4-MI per 12 ounces.
California requires a warning label if a food would lead to
people consuming 30 micrograms or more a day.
But samples from Brazil contained 267 micrograms and samples
from Kenya had 177 micrograms, CSPI said. Even in the United
States, samples from Washington D.C. had 145 micrograms.
CSPI Executive Director Michael Jacobson said consumers in
some other countries drink much less soda than those in the
United States, so they have less exposure to the chemical.
"But now that we know it's possible to almost totally
eliminate this carcinogen from colas, there's no excuse for
Coca-Cola and other companies not to do so worldwide, and not
just in California," he said in a statement.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering a
petition by the watchdog group to ban the process that creates
the heightened 4-MI levels, but said that there is no reason to
believe there is any immediate or short-term danger to
consumers.
Earlier this year, an FDA spokesman said a person would have
to drink "well over a thousand cans of soda a day to reach the
doses administered in the studies that have shown links to
cancer in rodents".
Coca-Cola said on Tuesday it was still working on the
logistics of introducing the new caramel coloring.
"We intend to expand the use of the modified caramel
globally to allow us to streamline and simplify our supply
chain, manufacturing, and distribution systems," the company
said in a statement.
A spokeswoman declined to say how much the switch would
cost.
