Japan's Nikkei slips on firmer yen, weaker Wall Street
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
Feb 20 Coca-Cola Co said Chief Financial Officer Gary Fayard would retire in May after serving the company for more than 20 years.
Fayard will be replaced by vice president and controller Kathy Waller, who joined Coke in 1987 from Deloitte.
Coca-Cola said on Tuesday quarterly global sales volumes rose less than it estimated and fell in North America.
Coke's shares were up 0.72 percent at $37.37 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Rival PepsiCo Inc is facing pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz to spin off its slow-growing beverage business from its flourishing snacks division.
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
* Uber - names Zoubin Ghahramani as new chief scientist; Ghahramani will oversee Uber's AI labs and lead AI/machine learning strategy across company Source text: http://ubr.to/2mqtXID Further company coverage:
* Coming Up: Fed chair holds press briefing at 1830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)