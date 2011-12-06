(Adds police finding and company comment)
BEIJING Dec 6 Chinese police believe a
child who died after drinking a Coca Cola-made yogurt drink was
probably the victim of deliberate poisoning, official media said
on Tuesday after a testing agency found no toxins in samples
from the same batch of the drink.
The findings appear to cut the chances of a broader recall
of Coke products in northeastern China.
"The police's technical tests and investigations have
preliminarily confirmed that this incident is a criminal case in
Changchun, which reaffirms that it is not related in any way to
our product quality," Joanna Price, a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola
said in an emailed statement.
An 11-year-old boy died in Changchun city in Jilin province
after he drank the strawberry-flavoured Pulpy Milky yogurt drink
on Nov. 28, and his mother was severely ill after consuming the
same drink.
Another mother and her daughter became ill after drinking
another bottle of the same drink in Jilin a few days earlier,
but recovered, Coca-Cola spokeswoman Price said earlier.
Police have reached the "preliminary conclusion" that the
drink was deliberately adulterated, said the official Xinhua
news agency, citing the provincial public security office.
Investigators in both cases found highly toxic pesticides
present in the remains of the drinks, said the report.
But tests carried out by the China National Centre for Food
Quality Supervision and Testing "showed no existence of Methomyl
or thiodicarb, two toxic pesticides, on the samples of the same
batch of the strawberry-flavored milk drinks taken by the
victim," the Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.
Checks of the production process also found they were safe,
the report also said, citing a statement from Coca-Cola's Jilin
unit. Checks of other Coca-Cola products on sale in Changchun
also did not find toxins, said the Xinhua report from Tuesday.
"All these tests and reviews indicate our products are safe
and within standards," Price said in her email. "This incident
is an isolated act that occurred in Changchun, and we are one
hundred percent confident that our products are safe and in good
quality."
The company and officials earlier agreed the yogurt drink
should be removed from shelves in Jilin province while the
investigation was under way.
Food scandals are common in China, where crackdowns have
failed to stamp out poisonings and toxin outbreaks that have
shaken consumer confidence.
Foreign companies are watched closely as they are generally
perceived to hold stricter standards. When western companies are
accused of transgressions, it becomes big news in China.
The Xinhua report said cases in 2009 and 2010 of a man and a
teenager being poisoned by mercury in Sprite, a Coke-produced
softdrink, were traced to intentional poisonings, not quality
problems.
The mother of the dead boy has stabilised and is recovering,
and the two victims of the other poisoning have already checked
out of hospital, the Xinhua report said.
