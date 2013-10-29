BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark CEO's FY16 total compensation was $15.7 mln
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
Oct 29 (IFR) - The Coca-Cola Co, rated Aa3, AA-/A+, announced a new five-part benchmark US dollar bond on Tuesday, sources on the deal told IFR.
The drinks giant is coming to market with a three-year fixed rate note and three-year floater, as well as fixed-rate tenors of five, seven and 10 years.
Initial price thoughts have been set in the area of Treasuries plus 35bps, 50-55bp, 70bp and 80bp for the fixed rate tranches in maturity order. Guidance on the three-year floater is Libor plus the equivalent spread on the three-year fixed.
It is Coca-Cola's first appearance in the US dollar bond market since February, when it raised USD2.5 billion in a three-part transaction.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the new bond.
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage: