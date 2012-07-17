July 17 Coca-Cola Co reported slightly lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher costs.

The world's largest soft drink maker said net income was $2.79 billion in the second quarter, down from $2.80 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share were $1.21, up from $1.20 last year, when there were more shares outstanding.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $13.09 billion. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by John Wallace)