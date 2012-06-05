Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
June 5 Coca-Cola Co, Ford Motor Co, H.J. Heinz Co, Nike Inc and Procter & Gamble Co said on Tuesday they formed a group to accelerate the development and use of plant-based plastic.
The collaboration builds on Coke's "plant bottle" packaging technology, which is partially made from plant materials. Heinz has already licensed the technology from Coke for some Heinz ketchup bottles.
All the companies use the plastic PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, in products ranging from plastic bottles, clothing, shoes and automotive fabric and carpet. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday and gained 0.6 percent for the week. The index, dominated by companies that trade internationally, was also supported by weakness in sterling after a drop in British retail sales for January. * KRAFT HEINZ/UNILEVER: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-bil