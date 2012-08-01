Aug 1 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit, which includes F&N's dairy and soft-drinks businesses, may be worth as much as $3 billion, two of the people told Bloomberg.

Coca-Cola hasn't made a decision and is waiting to see what other suitors do, Bloomberg said citing another anonymous person.

Kent Landers, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, told Reuters he couldn't comment on market speculation. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; and Martinne Geller; Editing by Gary Hill)