Aug 1 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest
soft-drinks maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of
Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported
on Wednesday, citing several people with knowledge of the
matter.
The unit, which includes F&N's dairy and soft-drinks
businesses, may be worth as much as $3 billion, two of the
people told Bloomberg.
Coca-Cola hasn't made a decision and is waiting to see what
other suitors do, Bloomberg said citing another anonymous
person.
Kent Landers, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, told Reuters he
couldn't comment on market speculation.
