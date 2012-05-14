May 14 Coca-Cola Co is testing
mid-calorie versions of its Sprite and Fanta soft drinks, the
company confirmed on Monday.
News of the small test was first reported by beverage
industry newsletter Beverage Digest.
"It's a test that will explore the appeal of two new
formulations in a small number of stores for a limited time so
that we can learn more," Coca-Cola spokesman Scott Williamson
said.
Rival PepsiCo Inc recently rolled out a mid-calorie
version of its flagship cola, called Pepsi Next.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)