April 17 Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, after the world's largest soft drink maker sold more beverages.

The maker of Sprite, Minute Maid orange juice and vitaminwater said its first-quarter earnings were $2.05 billion, or 89 cents per share, up from $1.90 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $11.14 billion. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)