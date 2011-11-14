NEW DELHI Nov 14 Coca-Cola Co, the
world's largest soft-drink maker, will invest $2 billion in
India in five years to 2017 to expand its non-alcoholic,
ready-to-drink market -- an amount equal to what it has spent in
the past 18 years in the country.
Coca-Cola India and its bottling partners plan to invest in
consumer marketing and brand building, expansion of distribution
and cold drink equipment placement and development of
manufacturing capacity, it said in a statement.
Coca-Cola currently employs about 25,000 people in India,
the world's second-fastest growing major economy, the statement
said.
The company, which gets the majority of its sales from
outside the United States, said last month that foreign exchange
rates that boosted its profit in the third quarter would turn
against the company in the fourth quarter as the U.S. dollar
strengthens.
