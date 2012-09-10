* Working to create bottling entity w/ local company
* Myanmar gov't says Coke to invest $100 mln
* Coke says can not pinpoint investment level
Sept 10 Coca-Cola Co said on Monday that
it had shipped drinks to customers in Myanmar, its first
delivery to the southeast Asian country in more than 60 years.
Following the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the country,
formerly known as Burma, Coke is working with local company
Pinya Manufacturing Co to have Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light and
Sprite distributed throughout the country.
Rival PepsiCo Inc said last month that it had
arranged to sell some of its drinks in Myanmar, setting the
stage for an intense rivalry between the soft drink giants as
they jostle for share in a consumer market just emerging from
decades of isolation under military rule.
Coke, the world's largest soft drink maker, is working
toward establishing a bottling entity in the country with Pinya
and intends to start local production as soon as possible, it
said.
In June, Coke announced a $3 million grant from its
charitable foundation to a non-governmental organization to
support women's economic empowerment and job creation throughout
Myanmar.
According to a Sept. 6 statement on the website of Myanmar
President Thein Sein, Coca-Cola is projected to invest $100
million in Myanmar over the next three years, creating jobs for
nearly 2,000 local people.
The statement cited David Carden, U.S. Ambassador to the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the U.S.
ASEAN Eminent Persons Group, formed by U.S. President Barack
Obama and the 10 ASEAN heads of state.
A Coke spokesman declined to confirm the projection, saying
it was still too early to say exactly how much the company would
spend in Myanmar. He did say the plan is to invest "significant
capital" there over the coming years.
Coke shares were down 17 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $37.73 on
the New York Stock Exchange in morning trade.