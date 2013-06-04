BRIEF-Medgold options Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
June 4 The Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it will begin production in Myanmar as part of a planned $200 million investment in the Asian country.
The new facility is the first to locally bottle Coca-Cola in more than six decades and follows the U.S. company's re-entry into Myanmar last year.
Following the lifting of U.S. sanctions against Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, Coca-Cola said it became one of the first U.S. companies to be granted an investment permit under Myanmar's new Foreign Investment Law.
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.