DUBLIN, Sept 23 Coca-Cola Co's plan to
double the revenue generated by it and its bottlers by 2020 is
on track despite the onset of the worst economic crisis since
the Great Depression, the company's chief executive was quoted
as saying on Friday.
The world's largest soft-drink maker, whose brands include
Sprite, vitaminwater and Powerade, unveiled goals two years ago
to double revenue to roughly $200 billion, with profit margins
increasing and a more than doubling of soft drink servings sold.
Coke's CEO Muhtar Kent, who was in Ireland last week to open
a new flavourings factory in the south-east of the country, told
the Irish Times newspaper in an interview that the plan was "on
track right now."
"It's only the beginning of the journey but I'd rather be on
track and ahead rather than be behind in the middle of a very
challenging macro environment," the newspaper quoted Kent as
saying
"We had no idea we would be entering into the worst economic
crisis since the Great Depression."
The Irish Times added that the CEO of the Atlanta-based
company was untroubled by talk of a double-dip recession in the
United States and Europe.
"All it means to me if it happens is that the recovery is
going to take a little longer," Kent said.
"I do know there's going to be a recovery, I do know that
there will be a 800 (million) to 1 billion-strong new middle
class coming to the world in the next 10 years. There's going to
be 800 million emigrating to cities in the next 10 years."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)