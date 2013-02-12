BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q4 revenue of $209.9 mln
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
Feb 12 Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday as sales rose in North America and abroad.
The world's largest soft drink maker, with brands such as Sprite, Fanta and Minute Maid, said net income was $1.87 billion, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.66 billion, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $11.46 billion.
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
* Asanko Gold reiterates 2017 production guidance and Q4 2016 conference call details