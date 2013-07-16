UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results