October 15 Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly earnings and lower revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong global sales of its Coca-Cola brand products but challenged by volatility in some parts of Europe.

Net income rose 6 percent to $2.45 billion, or 54 cents per share, in the third quarter from $2.31 billion, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $12.03 billion from $12.34 billion.