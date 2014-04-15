BRIEF-Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon as CEO
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
April 15 Coca-Cola Co reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly net earnings after a decline in volumes in Europe and the sale of its bottling operations in Brazil.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.62 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28 from $1.75 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 44 cents per share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $10.58 billion.
The company said that while global sales volumes rose 2 percent in the quarter, volumes fell 4 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.