(Adds CEO, analysts' comments, details on 2014 outlook, updates
shares)
By Siddharth Cavale
April 15 Coca-Cola Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue as it ramped up spending
on marketing and advertising, boosting sales in emerging markets
such as China.
Coca-Cola, like PepsiCo Inc, has been battling
falling soda sales in developed markets such as the United
States as people shift to healthier options such as juices.
To help revive soda sales, Coke will embark on its biggest
promotional program in history for the soccer World Cup, Chief
Financial Officer Gary Fayard told Reuters.
Coca-Cola is one of the key sponsors of the event, which
kicks off in June in Brazil.
The company's shares rose 4 percent, bringing them back to
where they were about a year ago.
Coke said in February it expected to save $1 billion
annually through productivity improvements by 2016, and would
redirect much of the savings into increased advertising and
marketing.
"We're beginning to get our momentum back ... ," Chief
Executive Muhtar Kent said on CNBC on Tuesday.
Global case volumes rose 2 percent in the quarter, while
those in China rose 12 percent due to increased marketing around
the Chinese New Year, the company said on Tuesday.
Coke does not break out China sales separately. The business
falls under its Asia-Pacific region, the company's
second-biggest market by revenue. In 2013, the region accounted
for 13 percent of overall sales.
The company plans to invest $8 billion in China over the
five years through 2017 as it focuses on emerging markets to
boost revenue.
Quarterly sales volumes rose 6 percent in both India and
Russia and 4 percent in Brazil.
Sales in North America, the company's biggest market, were
stable despite an unusually cold winter and the general consumer
shift away from fizzy drinks. European sales fell 4 percent.
"Our North America Group delivered even volume versus the
prior year quarter while gaining value share and maintaining
volume share," the company said in a statement.
U.S. soda sales in 2013 were the lowest since 1995 with
total sales volumes declining 3 percent, according to a report
by industry newsletter Beverage Digest in March.
NEW VENTURES
Kent has been trying to boost profits by cutting costs,
developing its non-soda brands and getting into new businesses.
The company bought a 10 percent stake in single-cup coffee
brewer Keurig Green Mountain Inc - known for its K-cups
- in February to help compete in the home soda-making market,
dominated by Israel-based Sodastream International Ltd.
The partnership is looking to develop machines to dispense
cold drinks such as juices and teas. Coke owns the Minute Maid
juice brand and Honest Tea.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi said Coke's global
volume growth was "particularly impressive" in a quarter marked
by harsh weather, a strong dollar and the effects of tensions
between Russia and United States.
"From here, we believe volumes will continue to accelerate
...," Modi wrote in the note.
However, the company was cautious, saying unfavorable
currency rates - notably the devaluation of the Venezuelan
bolivar - would create a "7 percent headwind" for both
second-quarter and 2014 results.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell
to $1.62 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter
ended March 28 from $1.75 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 44 cents per share, matching
the average analyst estimate.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $10.58 billion. Analysts on
average were expecting $10.55 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Not all shareholders were happy on Tuesday.
Wintergreen Advisers LLC, which says it owns more than 2.5
million Coke shares, released a letter to top shareholders
urging them to review Coke's equity compensation plan before the
annual meeting on April 23.
Wintergreen Chief Executive David Winters called the equity
plan "deeply flawed" and said Coke may need to spend $2 billion
per year to offset the dilution caused by the plan.
Winters has previously said the plan, when combined with
existing equity awards, could dilute shareholders' interests by
more than 14.2 percent.
Coca-Cola shares were trading at $40.06 at 1:06 PM ET.
(Additional Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)